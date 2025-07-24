Investing in China for win-win future becomes prevailing consensus among global investors: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:03, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday said investing in China for a win-win future has become a prevailing consensus among global investors.

He added that China welcomes companies from across the world, including those from the United States, to participate in the Chinese modernization drive and strive for greater progress while integrating themselves into high-quality development.

A recent report released by the U.S.-China Business Council shows that 82 percent of U.S. companies in China reported profit in the year of 2024, and many say uncertainties in China-U.S. relations and tariffs are their top concerns but the Chinese market remains vital.

In response, Guo said as of March 2025, 1.24 million foreign-funded companies had been established in China, with a total investment volume of nearly 3 trillion U.S. dollars.

"While contributing to China's reform and opening up, these companies have gained opportunities to grow stronger and received considerable return," said Guo, adding that the first half of 2025 witnessed two-digit growth rate in the number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises in China.

Guo noted that the third China International Supply Chain Expo wrapped up with the number of participating countries and regions reaching 75, growing from 55 in the first expo.

The number of U.S. exhibitors is up by 15 percent compared with that of last year, continuing to lead in the number of foreign exhibitors. Over 65 percent of exhibitors were Fortune Global 500 firms or industry leaders, he added.

"Foreign-funded companies have cast a vote of confidence in China's economic prospect with their concrete actions," he said.

Guo added that the Chinese government recently rolled out new steps to encourage foreign investment, showing its sincerity and determination in advancing high-standard opening up.

