China's outbound investment growth averages over 5 pct from 2021-2024

Xinhua) 11:16, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's outbound investment maintained an average annual growth rate of over 5 percent during the past four years, making it among the world's top three investors, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told a press conference on Friday.

