Home>>
China's outbound investment growth averages over 5 pct from 2021-2024
(Xinhua) 11:16, July 18, 2025
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's outbound investment maintained an average annual growth rate of over 5 percent during the past four years, making it among the world's top three investors, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told a press conference on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's innovation, transformation pace attracting more investments
- China to boost quality, efficiency in investment cooperation with Russia: vice premier
- Opening-up fuels global investor confidence
- China welcomes more foreign businesses to come for all-win results: spokesperson
- Shanghai bourse to launch new index to enrich investor options
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.