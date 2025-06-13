Opening-up fuels global investor confidence

June 13, 2025 By Ren Qi ( China Daily

China has become more attractive as a global investment destination, especially in technology and innovation, attracting international businesses with its robust economic growth and creativity, said Rani Jarkas, chairman of the Swiss financial group Cedrus Group.

Having worked in Beijing for over 15 years and conducted business in many cities, Jarkas expressed confidence in China's global growth and innovation. "I think the Chinese economy will grow at a very consistent pace going forward, led by innovation, AI, and other technologies," he said.

"China is one of the most important markets for businesspeople around the world, as investors believe it will continue to open up," Jarkas said, adding that mutual understanding is improving, with investors becoming increasingly aware of the opportunities the Chinese market offers and the returns companies can achieve.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, as of April 2025, a total of 18,832 new foreign-invested enterprises had been established nationwide this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 12.1 percent. The actual utilized foreign investment amounted to 320.78 billion yuan ($44.66 billion).

In the first five months of this year, the number of foreign-invested enterprises with import and export performance exceeded 73,000, the highest during the same period in the past five years, with monthly import and export values maintaining growth for four consecutive months.

Jarkas hailed the Chinese government for its effective policies and incentives, especially in cities like Beijing. "There are many dimensions to these policies, such as streamlined approvals for new companies and initiatives to attract attention," he said.

Early this year, the Chinese government introduced the "2025 Action Plan for Stabilizing Foreign Investment" and announced that it will revise the "Catalogue of Industries Encouraged for Foreign Investment", systematically expanding autonomous openings in sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare and education.

These measures encourage foreign capital to engage in equity investment in China and facilitate the accelerated implementation of major landmark foreign investment projects. Such policies have further optimized the business environment, bolstered the confidence of foreign enterprises and strengthened their willingness to invest.

"We're very inspired by these policies and believe they will continue to improve over time. We strongly recommend foreign companies explore opportunities in China, invest here and trust the government's support," Jarkas added.

Jarkas made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Beijing CBD Forum on Wednesday. The event was attended by more than 20 representatives from Asian cities, over 30 representatives from international organizations and business associations spanning more than 10 core industries, as well as members of the Global Business Districts (GBD) Innovation Club and the China CBD Alliance.

In addition to the improved investment environment, Jarkas highlighted better air quality and living conditions as key factors attracting more foreign businesses to China. Siddharth Chatterjee, UN resident coordinator in China, echoed this sentiment, noting that major Chinese cities are serving as models for air quality optimization.

Taking Beijing as an example, Chatterjee pointed out that its air quality was once a major concern. "However, today we can see that the air is remarkably clean," he said, giving a thumbs-up.

"As someone who lives here and often goes running — I frequently run half-marathons — I personally feel that Beijing's air quality is excellent. This demonstrates three key factors: first, political will; second, sound public policies; and third, effective partnerships," he said.

China has taken bold steps in sustainable development. Its dual carbon goals — to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 — reflect the nation's strong commitment to green development.

Meanwhile, China has taken a leading role globally in areas such as advancing green building standards, improving energy efficiency and integrating smart technologies into urban planning and management. These efforts are reshaping the urban experience and laying a solid foundation for long-term resilient development, Chatterjee said.

While environmental improvements have played a crucial role in enhancing China's attractiveness to foreign businesses, the country's robust economic policies and investment-friendly environment continue to be key drivers of foreign interest.

In a sideline interview with China Daily during the forum, Jarkas encouraged more foreign companies to visit China, learn about its rules and regulations, and experience its warm hospitality and rich culture. He emphasized that such visits would help businesses discover how China can meet their needs and support their growth.

Jarkas' views were echoed by John McLean OBE, chairman of the City of London branch of the Institute of Directors UK. McLean noted that the Chinese government's policy of extending the visa-free transit period to 240 hours has indirectly encouraged some foreign businesspeople to consider investing in China.

"Although the policy itself may not directly attract global businesses, some of my friends in the business sector decided to open branches in China after visiting the country as tourists and experiencing its high-potential markets firsthand," said McLean, who is also chairman of the China UK Business Development Center.

Since his first visit to China in 1999, McLean has witnessed tremendous progress in the country's modernization. He observed that the world today is filled with complexity and uncertainty. While global trade conflicts persist, nations are increasingly realizing that cooperation, rather than competition, is the key to fostering prosperity.

"A single tree does not make a forest," McLean said, quoting a Chinese proverb. He emphasized that as one of the world's largest economies, China will definitely continue working with the international community to create a more business-friendly investment environment and better serve foreign companies in local markets.

