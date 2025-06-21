China to boost quality, efficiency in investment cooperation with Russia: vice premier

Xinhua) 14:09, June 21, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said here Friday that China is willing to work with Russia to continuously enhance the quality and efficiency in investment cooperation, providing more momentum for the two countries' respective development and revitalization.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Ding said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia investment cooperation has been going deeper and more solid, achieving a series of new results and bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and peoples.

China and Russia show their respective characteristics in industrial development, with substantial potential and broad prospects for investment cooperation, he said, noting that China stands ready to work with Russia to foster a more stable, fair and transparent business environment, further encourage enterprise investment cooperation, and stimulate the vitality of local investment collaboration.

For his part, Manturov said Russia will make joint efforts with China to make full use of the Russia-China Investment Cooperation Committee, advance practical cooperation and safeguard common interests.

