Hang Seng Index surges past 25,000 points to hit 3.5-year high

Xinhua) 17:02, July 22, 2025

HONG KONG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Tuesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.54 percent to close at 25,130.03 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.39 percent to end at 9,075.60 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 0.38 percent to 5,606.83 points.

The Hang Seng Index surged past 25,000 points upon opening on Tuesday morning, its highest level since February 2022.

