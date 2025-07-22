Hong Kong Int'l Airport sees 16.5 pct YoY growth in passenger volume in H1
HONG KONG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Passenger volume at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reached 29.4 million in the first half of this year, up 16.5 percent year on year, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, flight movements increased by 10.1 percent to 192,365, while cargo throughput increased by 1.9 percent to 2.4 million tons, according to the AAHK.
Passenger growth in June was primarily driven by an increase in transfer/transit passengers. HKIA handled 4.76 million passengers and 31,235 flight movements, representing year-on-year growth of 11.2 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.
Amid ongoing global trade uncertainty, cargo traffic grew slightly, despite a 1.6 percent decrease in June. Specifically, traffic to/from North America declined in June, which was partially offset by growth in traffic to/from Europe and the Middle East.
Notably, HKIA was named "Airport of the Year -- Major Cargo Hub" at the World Air Cargo Awards 2025 organized by Air Cargo Week, a leading publication for logistics professionals. The awards recognize outstanding innovation, service excellence, sustainability, and leadership in the airfreight industry.
Photos
Related Stories
- HK prepares to receive academic brain drain from United States
- HK accelerates inclusion of yuan counters in Stock Connect program: SFC CEO
- GraphicAnalysis: Mainland fuels HK's ascent as new hub of openness
- Experts hail Hong Kong national security law as model of upholding "one country, two systems"
- Academic symposium on "one country, two systems" held in Beijing
- Hong Kong improves stock settlement fee structure
- 45 people sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in jail over "conspiracy to subvert the state power" in Hong Kong
- About 20,000 non-Chinese Hong Kong permanent residents issued mainland travel permits
- HKSAR raises flags, holds reception to celebrate National Day
- Hong Kong stocks extend rally as stimulus fuels gains
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.