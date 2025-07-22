Hong Kong Int'l Airport sees 16.5 pct YoY growth in passenger volume in H1

HONG KONG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Passenger volume at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reached 29.4 million in the first half of this year, up 16.5 percent year on year, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, flight movements increased by 10.1 percent to 192,365, while cargo throughput increased by 1.9 percent to 2.4 million tons, according to the AAHK.

Passenger growth in June was primarily driven by an increase in transfer/transit passengers. HKIA handled 4.76 million passengers and 31,235 flight movements, representing year-on-year growth of 11.2 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

Amid ongoing global trade uncertainty, cargo traffic grew slightly, despite a 1.6 percent decrease in June. Specifically, traffic to/from North America declined in June, which was partially offset by growth in traffic to/from Europe and the Middle East.

Notably, HKIA was named "Airport of the Year -- Major Cargo Hub" at the World Air Cargo Awards 2025 organized by Air Cargo Week, a leading publication for logistics professionals. The awards recognize outstanding innovation, service excellence, sustainability, and leadership in the airfreight industry.

