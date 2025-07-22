Home>>
Sunrise casts morning glow along Qiantang River in east China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 11:31, July 22, 2025
This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of sunrise accompanied by morning glow along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A rainbow is pictured at the banks of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
