Sunrise casts morning glow along Qiantang River in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 11:31, July 22, 2025

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of sunrise accompanied by morning glow along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A rainbow is pictured at the banks of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

