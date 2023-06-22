View of sunrise in Kokino, North Macedonia

Xinhua) 10:02, June 22, 2023

A person poses for a photo as the sun rises on the summer solstice at the ancient megalithic observatory of Kokino, North Macedonia, June 21, 2023. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo as the sun rises on the summer solstice at the ancient megalithic observatory of Kokino, North Macedonia, June 21, 2023. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

