China's 'firsts' in industrial innovation accelerate intelligent manufacturing
By Jin Jianyu and Deng Zijun (Global Times) 11:22, July 22, 2025
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
