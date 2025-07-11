China's innovative solutions propel global shifts toward smarter, greener industries

A staff member sets parameters before welding at Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- As global industries accelerate their transition toward intelligence and sustainability, China's innovative solutions form vital components of international supply chains, driving cross-sector transformation.

SMARTER FACTORIES

At Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation's Huizhou facility in south China, an automated warehouse operates efficiently with only two staff members. Materials glide autonomously through storage systems, arriving precisely at workstations as needed. A central control screen displays real-time inventory levels, material usage frequency, and shelf capacity.

"This system cuts operational costs by over 30 percent while boosting productivity by 40 percent," said Duan Yajie, general manager of Lyric subsidiary Shunchu Intelligence. Overseas orders for such integrated solutions now constitute over 40 percent of the subsidiary's total business.

Lyric's intelligent factories serve industry leaders across six countries. From battery plants in North America to a comprehensive automotive logistics center in Hungary, as well as sectors like renewable energy and AI computing, Lyric has supported clients in establishing digital factories using technologies such as intelligent sensing, precision control and execution systems.

With subsidiaries in 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, Poland, France, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, and the United States, Lyric has navigated cross-cultural challenges through co-developed standards. "Building consensus during the design phase helps prevent conflicts during implementation," Lyric's co-founder Lu Jiahong said.

"Once rare on European streets, electric vehicles are now increasingly common, reflecting the combined efforts of Chinese equipment, battery and auto manufacturers," she added.

POWERING ENERGY REVOLUTION

EVE Energy Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese lithium battery company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, is advancing its global manufacturing strategy with a new battery production base in Hungary's Debrecen.

The facility represents a transformative industrial upgrade for the region, introducing advanced manufacturing systems where agricultural production once dominated the local economy.

"We're bringing advanced industrial production to this region, creating employment while accelerating the energy transition," stated EVE vice president Jiang Min. He added that the Debrecen base is scheduled to begin production in late 2026, while their overseas facility in Malaysia is already operational.

Ranked fourth globally in cylindrical battery shipments and second in energy storage capacity for 2024, EVE Energy operates 12 production bases across Asia, Europe and North America. Its power batteries supply premier global automakers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover.

According to Jiang, the company continues to expand investments in carbon-reduction technologies. It has recently established a comprehensive resource recovery ecosystem with over 10 partners. "Collaborative expansion across the industrial chain creates mutual benefits," Jiang said.

A staff member operates a robot to perform synchronous action at a provincial embodied artificial intelligence robot innovation center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

VISION FOR INTELLIGENT MACHINES

At Orbbec's Shenzhen exhibition hall, a food-delivery robot navigates through display areas, skillfully avoiding obstacles.

This agility comes from its 3D vision sensors, powered by the proprietary "MX6600" chip, which measures about 9 square millimeters. This chip processes depth-sensing data to enable high-precision spatial mapping.

Currently, 7 out of 10 service robots in China use Orbbec sensors, while international clients grew by 77 percent year on year to 1,469 in 2024, including major companies like Nvidia and Microsoft.

"We concentrate on foundational technologies," said Huang Yuanhao, founder of Orbbec. "We are one of the few companies worldwide to cover all major 3D vision perception technology approaches, serving global robotics enterprises across various sectors, such as smart factories, warehouse logistics, construction automation, and intelligent inspection," he added.

Orbbec also offers rapid technical support to better serve its global users. "Some of our products have demanding technical service requirements, and excellent service is a major factor why overseas users choose us," said Orbbec's CFO Chen Bin.

China's global engagement is transitioning from manufacturing exports to integrated technological empowerment, said Yang Boru, professor at the School of Electronics and Information Technology, Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdong. As these innovative solutions expand worldwide, they have become key drivers of intelligent and sustainable industrialization, he added.

