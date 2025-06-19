First Chinese wins EPO Young Inventors' Prize

Xinhua) 13:27, June 19, 2025

REYKJAVIK, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Wen Roujia became the first Chinese winner of the Young Inventors' Prize, awarded by the European Patent Office (EPO) here Wednesday.

Wen and her collaborator, Alisha Fredriksson, received the prize for developing a retrofittable carbon capture system that enables shipowners to reduce emissions without replacing their existing fleets.

They were among the top 10 innovators in the 2025 Young Inventors' Prize competition, selected from over 450 candidates from five continents, according to the EPO.

"Ships produce about three percent of global CO2 emissions. There are a lot of opportunities for us to stop ships from pumping CO2," said Wen ahead of the award ceremony.

"Maritime environment is much harsher than on land. We have to consider a lot of factors, like the weather and salt corrosion. So our materials need to be anti-corrosion and we need to develop equipment that can be seat-fastened so that it doesn't move around as the ship rolls in the waves," she said.

Wen and Fredriksson co-founded a startup that captures CO2 by binding it into solid form using calcium-based materials. The captured CO2, transformed into solid limestone pellets, can either be regenerated for further use or repurposed for industrial applications such as construction materials. Their invention provides a stable, scalable solution for reducing emissions at sea.

The 2025 Young Inventors 2025 were recognized for advancing several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with innovations tackling challenges in e-waste, rare earth recovery, aviation, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, carbon capture, food security, and environmental protection.

Among them, the Ugandan entrepreneurs Sandra Namboozo and Samuel Muyita was also rewarded with the Community Healers prize for their invention -- a biodegradable sachet that helps fruits stay fresh longer by releasing natural compounds that delay ripening and prevent spoilage. Marie Perrin also won the World Builders prize for promoting sustainable access to essential resources like water, energy and sustainable infrastructure. Neeka Mashouf and Leila Mashouf were also rewarded the Nature Guardian for protecting ecosystems and biodiversity, and addressing climate change, ocean health and wildlife conservation.

"The 10 finalists are truly inspiring us and the next generations to come to develop new ideas," Filipa de Sousa Rocha, a member of the jury, told Xinhua Wednesday.

"All of us young inventors are integrated and can support each other. It's truly amazing how these such different ideas in such different fields make a difference," said Roche, who won the Prize herself in 2023.

EPO spokesperson Luis Berenguer said the Prize publicly recognizes young innovators who dedicate time and effort to solving real-world problems through science and technology.

"We want to precisely raise awareness about the importance of these brilliant minds, which are actually looking for solutions for a better, safer, smarter, and of course, more sustainable world," he told Xinhua Wednesday.

Launched by the EPO in 2022, the Young Inventors' Prize is tailored for individuals aged 30 and under. It highlights the transformative power of youth-driven innovation and honors outstanding young minds working toward a more sustainable future. Starting this year, the prize will be awarded independently every two years.

