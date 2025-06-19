China's top political advisor stresses research on integrated development of sci-tech, industrial innovation

Xinhua) 10:14, June 19, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a symposium where the central committees of some non-CPC parties presented their research outcomes, in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. Wang on Wednesday stressed the need to deepen research on the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, highlighting its crucial role in advancing Chinese modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday stressed the need to deepen research on the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, highlighting its crucial role in advancing Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during a symposium where the central committees of some non-CPC parties presented their research outcomes.

Wang said that promoting the integration of sci-tech innovation with industrial innovation is conducive to fostering new quality productive forces, advancing high-quality development, and building an innovative country.

Efforts should be made to deepen research on the challenges in advancing sci-tech and industrial innovation, and on bottlenecks in policy implementation, Wang said.

He emphasized the importance of high-quality research to support Party and government decision-making, and called for efforts to advance the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy and accelerate the building of an innovative country.

During the symposium, leaders of the central committees of five non-CPC parties provided their respective suggestions on topics such as accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, advancing the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector, and promoting high-standard opening up.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)