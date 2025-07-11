Chinese vice premier calls for boosting basic pharmaceutical research, sci-tech innovation

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Thursday stressed the need for efforts to enhance basic research and technological innovation capabilities in the pharmaceutical field.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Peking University's School of Pharmaceutical Sciences to learn about medical research and development, as well as the construction and operations of key laboratories, and listened to opinions from various relevant parties at a symposium.

Efforts should be made to strengthen collaborative research and policy implementation centering on people's health, and to advance the development of innovative drugs and medical facilities, thereby providing strong support to advance the Healthy China initiative, Liu said.

Noting the positive momentum of China's pharmaceutical innovation in recent years, Liu called for joint research efforts from enterprises, universities, research institutions and medical institutions, and for full use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to accelerate the development of life and health databases.

He also urged efforts to expand high-level opening up, and to deepen international exchange and cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical technology so as to better safeguard the health and well-being of the people.

