Science fiction-themed planetary science experience exhibition opens in Wuhan

Xinhua) 15:00, July 19, 2025

A boy visits a science fiction-themed planetary science experience exhibition at China Building Science Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 18, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Friday featuring over 10 interactive exhibits and more than 30 meteorites on display. It will last until March 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A boy drives a simulated Mars engineering vehicle at a science fiction-themed planetary science experience exhibition at China Building Science Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 18, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Friday featuring over 10 interactive exhibits and more than 30 meteorites on display. It will last until March 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

