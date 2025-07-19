China's Yangzhou upgrades ancient canal to boost night economy
An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing on the ancient canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2025. In recent years, Yangzhou has implemented a night landscape upgrade project of the ancient canal, and organized night tours and night markets to improve tourists' consumption experience. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing on the ancient canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2025. In recent years, Yangzhou has implemented a night landscape upgrade project of the ancient canal, and organized night tours and night markets to improve tourists' consumption experience. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing on the ancient canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2025. In recent years, Yangzhou has implemented a night landscape upgrade project of the ancient canal, and organized night tours and night markets to improve tourists' consumption experience. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing on the ancient canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2025. In recent years, Yangzhou has implemented a night landscape upgrade project of the ancient canal, and organized night tours and night markets to improve tourists' consumption experience. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the ancient canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2025. In recent years, Yangzhou has implemented a night landscape upgrade project of the ancient canal, and organized night tours and night markets to improve tourists' consumption experience. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Yangzhou promotes cultural tourism with Grand Canal
- China Grand Canal Museum fuels Yangzhou's transformation from industrial hub to cultural hotspot
- Yangzhou boosts construction of clean energy projects in China's Jiangsu
- Scenery of Slender West Lake in China's Yangzhou
- Ancient printing craft wows foreign vloggers in Yangzhou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.