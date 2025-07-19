China's Yangzhou upgrades ancient canal to boost night economy

Xinhua) 13:58, July 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing on the ancient canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2025. In recent years, Yangzhou has implemented a night landscape upgrade project of the ancient canal, and organized night tours and night markets to improve tourists' consumption experience. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

