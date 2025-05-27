China's Yangzhou promotes cultural tourism with Grand Canal

Xinhua) 08:14, May 27, 2025

A dancer performs at the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

As one of the famous ancient cities of China, Yangzhou has a history of over 2,500 years. It is making full use of the cultural tourism resources of the Grand Canal, exploring new scenes and formats, and creating cultural tourism projects for night tours of the canal to inject new vitality into the ancient city.

The Grand Canal connects Beijing and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, serving as a significant transportation artery in ancient China. An over 1,000-km-stretch of the canal was declared a World Heritage site in 2014. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Tourists visit the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

A light show is staged at the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

Tourists take a cruise to enjoy an ancient canal cruise performance staged at the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

Ducks swim in the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

People dance at the bank of the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows an ancient canal cruise performance staged at the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

Tourists visit the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

Tourists take a boat to tour the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

People stroll along the banks of the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

Tourists take boats to tour the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2025.

