People enjoy themselves at indoor ski resort in Changsha
A child plays at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People ski at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A child plays at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Major China-Africa trade expo to kick off in Changsha amid closer economic ties
- Changsha hospital introduces VR therapy to ease mental strain among infectious disease patients
- Central China’s Hunan Province starts to build an inter-city maglev rail line
- 2024 World Computing Conference opens in Changsha
- 9th China International Food and Catering Expo kicks off in Changsha
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.