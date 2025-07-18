People enjoy themselves at indoor ski resort in Changsha

Xinhua) 11:03, July 18, 2025

A child plays at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People ski at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A child plays at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People play at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 17, 2025. Built 36 meters underground, the indoor ski resort provides an escape for its visitors during summer. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)