Trump diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency"

Xinhua) 09:03, July 18, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 17, 2025. U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common and benign vein condition after experiencing swelling in his lower legs, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common and benign vein condition after experiencing swelling in his lower legs, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday.

According to Leavitt, ultrasound exams performed on Trump's legs revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a condition frequently found in individuals over the age of 70.

Leavitt said additional exams identified Trump with "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness."

Trump, 79, was recently photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where visible swelling around his ankles sparked public speculation about his health.

