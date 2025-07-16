Screen addiction behind U.S. adolescent suicide surge: study

SACRAMENTO, the United States, July 16 (Xinhua) -- American adolescents are facing a mounting mental health crisis, with two in five high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, according to newly released data highlighting the devastating impact of addictive screen use on young people's well-being.

The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education in the United States, published a commentary Tuesday highlighting the scale of the crisis. Citing new findings from the Coalition to Empower our Future, it reported that nearly 60 percent of parents consider their children's mental health to be "very or somewhat poor."

The article highlights the fact that the quality of screen engagement, such as compulsive social media or phone use, is more detrimental than the total time spent online. These behaviors, experts say, are contributing to deeply-rooted mental stress in U.S. youth.

This growing crisis gained scientific backing when researchers published groundbreaking findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association on June 18, tracking nearly 4,300 American children over four years. The study revealed that adolescents with addictive patterns of social media, mobile phone, or video game use face double the risk of suicidal behaviors compared to their peers with low addictive use.

Dr. Yunyu Xiao, assistant professor of population health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine and lead author of the study, emphasized that "addictive use is crucial and is actually the underlying issue, rather than just the amount of time spent."

The research found that about 31 percent of participants developed increasingly addictive social media use patterns, while 25 percent showed similar trajectories with mobile phones.

The study's findings challenge conventional wisdom about screen time limits. Total screen time at age 10 showed no association with later suicide-related outcomes, but children exhibiting compulsive usage patterns, characterized by inability to stop, distress when not using devices, or using screens to escape problems, demonstrated significantly higher risks.

These patterns begin early, with about half of the children reporting high addictive mobile phone use from the study's start that remained elevated through early adolescence. For social media, about 40 percent of children showed high or increasingly addictive use patterns.

The research revealed stark disparities in mental health outcomes. Highly addictive video game use showed the largest relative difference in internalizing symptoms, while increasing social media addiction correlated with the most significant externalizing behavioral problems. Children with high-peaking addictive social media use faced a higher risk of suicidal behavior of two to three times.

Moreover, the crisis extends beyond individual cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, one in five U.S. high school students seriously considered attempting suicide.

