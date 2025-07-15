Home>>
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to shrink Education Department
(Xinhua) 10:09, July 15, 2025
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with its plan to dismantle the Department of Education after pausing a preliminary injunction issued by a U.S. district judge in May.
In a 6-3 emergency ruling, the Supreme Court lifted the district judge's order to reinstate employees terminated in mass layoffs.
On May 22, Boston-based U.S. District Judge Myong Joun ordered the Trump administration to reinstate nearly 1,400 workers affected by mass layoffs at the department.
