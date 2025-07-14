Trump says U.S. to supply Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Xinhua) 14:18, July 14, 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine to help bolster the country's defenses against Russian attacks.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump explained that the European Union would purchase the missiles from the United States and then deliver them to Ukraine.

"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100 percent for that, and that's the way we want it," Trump said, without specifying the number of Patriot systems to be provided.

The president also said that he plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the coming week to discuss Ukraine and other urgent matters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)