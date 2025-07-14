Trump urges supporters to stop attacking Attorney General over Epstein probe

Xinhua) 13:54, July 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday urged his supporters to stop attacking Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department's recent findings related to the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"What's going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?'" Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social. "They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening."

He called for his base not to "waste time and energy on Jeffery Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."

Trump's defense came amid the backlash over the Epstein files. On Monday, a memo released by the U.S. Department of Justice said that there is no evidence that Epstein kept a "client list" or was murdered, provoking incredulity over the findings and criticism of the investigation team from Trump's political supporters.

For years, Trump and his supporters touted the release of Epstein's client list.

