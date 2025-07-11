New York City police department fires 31 officers who failed background checks

Xinhua) 11:09, July 11, 2025

NEW YORK, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The New York Police Department (NYPD) has fired 31 police officers who should have been disqualified before entering the force.

The department has been reviewing the cases of 80 officers who failed psychological exams, but had those results overridden by a commander in charge of hiring at the time, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The department confirmed Thursday in a statement that 31 of the police officers should not have been hired for a host of reasons that went beyond the exams.

The officers had lied about their criminal records, their use of illegal drugs, whether they had been fired from a previous job, and whether they had driven with a suspended license, NYPD said. The fate of the other officers who failed the exams was unclear.

"Following an internal investigation, the NYPD recently identified officers who joined the department in the past two years despite receiving final notices of disqualification during the application process, which is a violation of the law," said the statement.

"The department was not legally allowed to hire these individuals and was forced to inform them that they could no longer continue as members of the NYPD," it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)