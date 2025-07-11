Trump says U.S. to impose 35 pct tariffs on Canada starting Aug. 1

Xinhua) 11:17, July 11, 2025

NEW YORK, July 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a 35 percent tariff on imports from Canada starting Aug. 1.

Trump posted a letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his social media platform Truth Social, criticizing Canada for retaliating against previous U.S. tariffs.

He pointed out that the new tariff is in part caused by the flow of fentanyl from Canada, as well as allegedly unfair trade practices, and that he would "consider an adjustment" to the tariffs if Canada cooperated with the United States to stop the flow of fentanyl.

Trump used basically the same wording in the letter as that in the more than 20 letters sent to leaders of other countries earlier this week, such as warning them not to retaliate, urging them to move companies to the United States and the rates may be adjustable if they cooperate.

According to an NBC News report, Trump said that blanket tariffs of 15-20 percent will be imposed on most trading partners.

"We're just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it's 20 percent or 15 percent. We'll work that out now," Trump told NBC News in a phone interview.

The Trump administration had previously imposed a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods, but later exempted products covered under the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)