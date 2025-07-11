1 killed, 4 injured after tree branch falls at summer camp in Southern California

Xinhua) 11:07, July 11, 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 10 (Xinhua) -- An eight-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured Wednesday afternoon after a tree branch fell on them at a summer camp in Calabasas city, 40 km west of Los Angeles downtown, the United States, local authority.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Malibu-Lost Hills Station was quoted Thursday by the local ABC11 news channel as saying that several tree branches, which were about 25 to 30 feet long from an oak tree, fell on up to nine children when the victims were getting picked up at around 3:00 p.m. local time.

The children were gathering under the tree for shade as they waited to get picked up, the report said, adding that it was unclear why the branches of the tree broke.

The summer camp, formally named Camp Wildcraft Art and Nature Camp, is located at the King Gillette Ranch and run by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.

