5 U.S. states in talks for building migrant detention centers: homeland security chief

Xinhua) 13:56, July 14, 2025

NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said Saturday she is engaged in ongoing discussions with five states to establish migrant detention facilities modeled after Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz."

At a press conference, Noem said that these five states are led by Republican governors, but did not disclose their names.

She also praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his collaboration with the DHS in successfully launching the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center.

The 39-square-mile (100 square km) facility was constructed in just eight days on the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located within the Florida Everglades. The first group of immigrant detainees was transferred there in early July.

This center is part of the current U.S. administration's intensified efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. While it has garnered praise from the administration and supporters of President Donald Trump, it has also sparked concerns among human rights advocates over troubling reports about conditions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)