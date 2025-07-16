Trump says 19 percent tariff to be charged on Indonesian goods

Xinhua) 09:15, July 16, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 15, 2025. Trump announced Tuesday that a 19 percent tariff will be imposed on imports from Indonesia while the United States will pay nothing, local media reported. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that a 19 percent tariff will be imposed on imports from Indonesia while the United States will pay nothing, local media reported.

He also said the United States will have full access to Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social: "Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with their highly respected President."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 15, 2025. Trump announced Tuesday that a 19 percent tariff will be imposed on imports from Indonesia while the United States will pay nothing, local media reported. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

