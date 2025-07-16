Trump says 19 percent tariff to be charged on Indonesian goods
U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 15, 2025. Trump announced Tuesday that a 19 percent tariff will be imposed on imports from Indonesia while the United States will pay nothing, local media reported. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that a 19 percent tariff will be imposed on imports from Indonesia while the United States will pay nothing, local media reported.
He also said the United States will have full access to Indonesia.
Earlier in the day, Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social: "Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with their highly respected President."
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 15, 2025. Trump announced Tuesday that a 19 percent tariff will be imposed on imports from Indonesia while the United States will pay nothing, local media reported. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to shrink Education Department
- Over 20 U.S. states sue Trump administration over frozen funds for schools
- 9 dead, dozens hospitalized in fire at assisted living home in U.S. Massachusetts
- U.S. tariff threat on EU "absolutely unacceptable": Danish FM
- Trump says U.S. to send weapons to Ukraine through NATO, threatens "severe tariffs" targeting Russia
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.