Trump pulls federal funding for California's High-Speed Rail project

Xinhua) 13:40, July 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the federal government would terminate funding for California's High-Speed Rail project.

"Not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again," Trump wrote on his social media account. "The railroad we were promised still does not exist, and never will."

On the same day, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the termination of approximately 4 billion U.S. dollars in federal funding for the California High-Speed Rail project.

In a strongly worded post, Duffy criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom and the ongoing issues surrounding the high-speed rail initiative.

"Governor Newsom and California's high speed rail boondoggle are the definition of government incompetence and possibly corruption," said Duffy in a post on social media.

Newsom responded on social media, saying, "Won't be taking advice from the guy who can't keep planes in the sky," an apparent reference to recent aviation safety concerns under Duffy's tenure as Transportation Secretary.

In June, Secretary Duffy's department released a report on the project, citing missed deadlines, budget overruns and management issues. The report criticized the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) for not meeting critical milestones in the construction of the rail line.

In response to the criticism, CHSRA pushed back against the federal government's assessment, calling it inaccurate and defending the project's progress. The authority highlighted ongoing construction in the Central Valley -- including major earthworks and bridge building -- and described the effort as the country's first genuine attempt at high-speed rail.

The California High-Speed Rail project, initially approved in 2008, has faced persistent delays, cost overruns and logistical hurdles.

However, state officials have repeatedly maintained that the project is on track. The authority highlighted the completion of major infrastructure work, including 35 kilometers of earthworks and 11 bridge structures.

Despite these claims, some Republican lawmakers, particularly from the state's Central Valley region, have expressed frustration over the slow pace of progress.

Earlier this year, several GOP members of Congress wrote to the federal government, arguing that only a small portion of the work had been completed and urging a reconsideration of federal funding.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)