In pics: A revisit to memorial hall of former headquarters of New Fourth Army in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:25, July 18, 2025

This photo taken on July 15, 2025 show the Ye Ting Bridge at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the residence of Xiang Ying, one of the founders of the New Fourth Army, at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows a statue of Ye Ting, commander of the New Fourth Army, at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on July 15, 2025 show the Ye Ting Bridge at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows a statue at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows a statue at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the statue of Ye Ting, commander of the New Fourth Army, and the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the statue of Xiang Ying, one of the founders of the New Fourth Army, at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the office of Ying Ting, commander of the New Fourth Army, at the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists visit the memorial hall of the former headquarters of the New Fourth Army in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 15, 2025. Located in Yunling Township of Jingxian County in Xuancheng City, the memorial hall covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It is one of the important heritage sites under state protection, and was established based on 11 preserved sites that the New Fourth Army headquarters had been stationed in Yunling from 1938 to 1941, during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)