Japan urged to exercise prudence in military, security fields
(Xinhua) 16:16, July 14, 2025
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged Japan to draw lessons from history, in a bid to exercise prudence in security issues as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media request for comment on claims by Japanese government sources that the country plans to export six Abukuma-class ships to the Philippines.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
