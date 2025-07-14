China invites journalists from home, abroad to cover victory anniversary events in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:17, July 14, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Journalists from home and abroad are welcome to cover the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing.

An online registration system will be available at http://kzjn80reg.zgjx.cn from July 15 to July 29, 2025.

Foreign journalists as well as those from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan are welcome to submit their accreditation applications through the system.

To facilitate media coverage, a press center will be set up in Beijing during the events, providing services including hosting press conferences and briefings, coordinating interviews, and offering news updates via an official website and WeChat account.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)