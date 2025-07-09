View of memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in China's Shanxi

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows an exterior view of the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows an interior view of the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows some exhibits at the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows weapons used by Japanese invaders at the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows a gas mask used by Japanese invaders at the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

A drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows a monument to the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows an oil painting displayed at the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows an interior view of the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows tourists visiting a monument to the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows an interior view of the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows an interior view of the memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hundred-Regiment Campaign took place in northern China from August 1940 to January 1941 during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

