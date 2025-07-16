Vicky on the move | When AI meets elderly care

(People's Daily App) 16:04, July 16, 2025

Have you ever wondered what life will be like when you grow old? Just a few years ago, none of us could have imagined robots and AI becoming part of our daily lives. Today, AI is bringing new joy to our golden years. In this video, we explore a new kind of caregiver: the robot companion.

