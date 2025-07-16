"Silver trains" gain speed in China's booming elderly travel market

Passengers prepare to board a tourist train for seniors at Tianjin Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, March 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

NANNING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- After much anticipation, 60-year-old Zhu Fengqing and her husband boarded a special "silver train" in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, embarking on a 16-day journey across northern China.

Tailored specifically for elderly travelers, the "silver train" offers a slower pace and attentive services. "Now that we are older, we prefer traveling by train. We don't have to worry about our large suitcases during long-distance trips," Zhu said.

Zhu's trip mirrors China's efforts to support its booming retirement travel market, driven by a growing elderly population -- numbering over 300 million over-60s by the end of 2024. Data from China Tourism Academy shows that active, travel-ready seniors are projected to surpass 100 million by late 2025.

In February, several government agencies jointly unveiled an action plan to expand and improve tourism train services that are friendly to seniors. The plan aims to create a nationwide network of specialized trains that cater to older travelers by 2027, with over 100 designed routes and 2,500 scheduled trips annually.

To better accommodate the elderly passengers, some trains have been refitted with features such as anti-slip flooring, emergency call buttons in bathrooms, and thoughtful amenities such as reading glasses, sewing kits and first-aid kits. Menus have also been adjusted to cater to the senior travelers' preferences, offering balanced meals with light flavors.

A passenger poses for photos on a tourist train for seniors in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Huang Zeqiu, 70, had only just recently recovered from a wrist fracture when he decided to set off a "silver train" trip. "My biggest concern is my health. I feel reassured to hear that the special train has medical staff on board and is equipped with emergency medicine," he said.

To enrich the travel experience, many "silver trains" feature performances and interactive games. "There were various activities onboard that made our journey more colorful," said Zhang Guiying, a passenger on one "silver train" heading to Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

According to Wei Yi, manager of tourism department of Guangxi railway culture and tourism group, more tailored routes are currently being developed, including flower-viewing tours, summer retreats and autumn journeys. "These are all popular among senior travelers, and some routes sell out quickly," Wei noted.

However, several hurdles still remain. Industry insiders have said that the silver train market is still in its early stages, with limited trains and transport capacity. Consequently, there is ample room for development and growth in this area.

According to Tuo Yanzheng, associate professor of College of Tourism and Service Management under Nankai University, "silver trains" should go beyond transportation by providing more emotional support, making elderly travelers feel respected, cared for and valued.

