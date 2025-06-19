"Silver trains" gain steam as retirees embrace rail travel

SHENYANG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- When the "silver-haired express" pulled out of Dalian station in northeast China, 68-year-old Wang Lijuan settled in for her fifth cross-country rail adventure, a 20-day journey threading through the country's heartland to the deserts of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"No rushing. No packed schedules. Just the scenery rolling by," said Wang, one of 720 retirees aboard the train catering exclusively to China's booming elderly population.

Her journey reflected a state-backed push to redefine retirement travel among the country's 310 million over-60s.

This January, multiple government agencies unveiled plans to deploy 160 senior-optimized trains on over 100 routes by 2027, targeting 2,500 annual departures. Last year's 1,860 special train operations moved over 1 million senior passengers.

Unlike conventional tours, these trains operate on a "travel by night, tour by day" model. "The rhythm respects older travelers' physical limits," said Yang Chunchao, deputy general manager at Shanghai Railway International Travel (Group) Co., Ltd.

China's sprawling rail network enables access to remote wonders. The Dalian-Xinjiang route connects desert vistas, ancient towns and vineyard valleys across multiple provincial-level regions. "We adapt stops to operational needs," noted Li Shuanglong with a tourism company under China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd.

The specialized rail services for elderly travelers have also rolled out upgrades that ensure safety and prioritize socializing, as operators adapt carriages to meet retirees' specific needs.

On one "silver train," operated by China Railway Shenyang Group, senior-specific upgrades include widened berths, bathrooms with emergency call buttons and anti-slip grips, onboard medical clinics, reading lounges, mahjong tables, and karaoke rooms.

China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. offers meals low in salt, oil and sugar, catering to travelers' dietary restrictions. Staff of the Hangzhou rail section have received specialized training in senior communication and emergency response, with some crew members undergoing hospitality drills at five-star hotels.

Some carriages regularly host calligraphy contests, photography workshops, and group singing sessions to foster connection during extended journeys.

According to the China Tourism Academy, active, travel-ready seniors are projected to surpass 100 million by late 2025.

But challenges persist. "Current senior rail products remain largely mass-market, with a dearth of premium offerings," said Li Wenlong with Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics.

Yan Lei, deputy general manager of China Railway Travel Service Group's tourist train division, emphasized that, "every detail -- accommodation, dining, transportation, touring, shopping and entertainment -- requires meticulous senior-centric design alongside continuous facility upgrades."

