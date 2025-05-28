China to crack down on medicine, health product scams targeting elderly

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top market regulator on Wednesday announced the launch of a nationwide crackdown on fraudulent medicine and health product schemes targeting elderly consumers, as the country ramps up protection of its aging population.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said the campaign will target acts such as false promotions, price fraud, illegal advertising and the use of unauthorized additives in medicines and products marketed to seniors.

Authorities will encourage the public to submit photo or video evidence of suspected violations to expedite enforcement, the administration said in a statement.

This move comes as part of China's broader efforts to constantly increase people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security -- and improve the quality of life of its rapidly aging population.

China's official data shows that by the end of 2024, more than 310 million people -- 22 percent of the population -- were aged 60 or above. This demographic is projected to grow by 10 million annually over the next decade, with the silver economy expected to expand to 9 percent of China's GDP by 2035, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

