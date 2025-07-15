We Are China

Power generation by China's major enterprises up 1.7 pct in June

Xinhua) 13:37, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Power generation by China's major electricity production enterprises increased 1.7 percent year on year in June 2025, official data showed Tuesday.

Total power output of these firms reached 796.3 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data revealed that solar power output had soared 18.3 percent year on year, while that of nuclear power had expanded by 10.3 percent.

The output of thermal power and wind power increased 1.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, year on year, NBS data confirmed.

In contrast, hydropower output shrank 4 percent year on year in June, the NBS data showed.

