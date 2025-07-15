China's VK GAMING team wins Apex Legends title at 2025 Esports World Cup

Xinhua) 09:42, July 15, 2025

RIYADH, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's VK GAMING claimed the Apex Legends tournament at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh on Sunday night.

The win was achieved after a strong and steadily rising performance that secured first place and a top prize of 600,000 U.S. dollars.

VK GAMING officials praised the team's tactical discipline and collective spirit, highlighting the weeks of focused training and detailed preparation that culminated in the championship.

They attributed the victory to strategic insights into the play styles of competing teams.

The tournament brought together elite teams from around the world in one of the most competitive battle royale games.

Saudi Arabia's ROC Esports took second place, capping an impressive run that earned the team a 300,000-U.S. dollar prize, further cementing the growing presence of Saudi teams on the global esports stage.

Ninjas in Pyjamas came in third, taking home 200,000 U.S. dollars, while Gen.G Esports finished fourth with a prize of 150,000 U.S. dollars.

