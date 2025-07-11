2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo opens

Xinhua) 08:43, July 11, 2025

A girl selects jade jewelry for her parents at the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 10, 2025. The 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo opened in Kunming Thursday. The 5-day expo covers an area of about 50,000 square meters, gathering over 100 domestic and foreign business associations and exhibition groups. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People sell jade jewelry via livestreaming at the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 10, 2025.

An exhibitor (3rd R) sells jade articles at the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 10, 2025.

An exhibitor (L) introduces jade jewelry to a customer at the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 10, 2025.

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a scene of the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A customer (2nd L) selects jade bracelets at the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 10, 2025.

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows amber jewelry displayed at the 2025 China Kunming International Stone Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

