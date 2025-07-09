Beautiful scenery of the Lijiang River framed by boat windows

People's Daily Online) 15:33, July 09, 2025

Through windows of a boat, every view of the Lijiang River is like a screensaver-worthy wallpaper. A cruise down the river offers more than just scenery as the windows become a unique lens into the ecological landscape of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

In recent years, Guilin has stayed true to a green development path, protecting the Lijiang River while integrating ecology with tourism and agriculture. During this year's May Day holiday, the Lijiang River scenic area welcomed 221,700 tourist visits by cruise and bamboo raft, an increase of 43.76 percent year on year.

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of the Lijiang River through the windows of a boat in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Tourists pose for picture on a boat on the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

