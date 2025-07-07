Full Text: Remarks by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the session on peace and security and global governance reform of the XVII BRICS Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a speech on Sunday at the plenary session of "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance" of the 17th BRICS Summit.

The following is the full text of the speech:

Remarks by H.E. Li Qiang

Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

At the Session on Peace and Security and Global Governance Reform Of the XVII BRICS Summit

Rio de Janeiro, July 6, 2025

Your Excellency President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,

Colleagues,

First of all, congratulations on the successful opening of this summit. I thank President Lula and the government of Brazil for the work they have done in hosting this summit, and I welcome Indonesia as a full BRICS member.

Today, transformations unseen in a century are accelerating in the world. Geopolitical conflicts and economic and trade frictions keep emerging, flames of war continue to rage in some regions, international rules and order face serious challenges, and the authority and efficacy of multilateral mechanisms are weakening. All parties have come to see the growing necessity and urgency to reform the global governance system. And all are participating in and promoting the reform of global governance through various means, either on their own initiative or otherwise. China believes that in this process, one must firmly safeguard the shared interests of the international community and always stand on the right side of history. This is the only way to avoid taking a wrong turn or backpedaling, and to march forward in big strides toward peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development.

In 2015, President Xi Jinping put forward the global governance vision of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, offering China's solution to the global governance challenge. Ten years on, this important vision has gained growing global influence. Given the interwoven changes and turbulence in the current international landscape, this global governance vision of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit holds even greater value and relevance, here and now. In the face of heightened differences and disagreements, we need the spirit of equality and respect to enable more extensive consultation. The conflicts and disputes happening across the globe have their roots in the lack of trust and communication. Power politics and bullying are never the right way to solve problems. The security and development of all countries should be respected. There should be less arrogance and prejudice, and more sincerity and understanding. We need to look for the best answer that serves the interests of all through friendly consultation conducted on the basis of equality. In the face of deeply intertwined and shared interests, we need united and collaborative actions to enhance our joint contribution. Humanity lives in the same global village, and countries have increasingly become one community with a shared future. Whether it is tackling global challenges or promoting long-term development, no country can do it alone. Only by standing together in solidarity and working in close collaboration can we build a better home for us all. In the face of development opportunities where cooperation brings win-win results, we need wholehearted embrace of other's success as our own to expand shared benefits. Development should not be a zero-sum game where one profits at the expense of the other, but a win-win story where all can benefit through mutual assistance. Countries' development ought to be opportunities, not threats, to each other. When everyone is willing to share opportunities with others, there will be more opportunities and benefits to share.

Over the years, Global South countries have grown stronger and become champions of and contributors to the reform and improvement of the global governance system. Standing at the forefront of the Global South, we BRICS countries should uphold independence, act with a sense of responsibility, take bigger steps to build consensus and synergy, and strive to be the pioneering force in advancing global governance reform.

First, we should uphold justice and safeguard world peace and tranquility. Achieving fairness and justice is a persistent pursuit of BRICS countries and an important theme of BRICS cooperation. When international rules are being undermined and bullying practices are on the rise, we need to stand up for what is right and speak up for justice. We need to act as a positive and stable force for good in the world, promote dispute settlement by peaceful means, and seek solutions that address the root causes based on the true merits of issues.

Second, we should focus on development and bolster the driving forces of economic growth. China's journey of reform and opening up shows that in solving all problems, development is the foundation and key. It is true to big developing countries like China. It is also true to other countries of the Global South and beyond. With notable advantages in market, resources, industries and other factors, BRICS countries should play an active part in spearheading development cooperation, unlock the growth potential in emerging areas, and continue to explore new space for mutually beneficial cooperation. This year, China will establish the China-BRICS New Quality Productive Forces Research Center and the BRICS New Industry Golden Egret Excellence Scholarships, which will help BRICS countries train talents in areas such as industry and telecommunication, and pursue innovation-driven development.

Third, we should uphold inclusiveness and promote exchange and mutual learning among civilizations. Dialogue between civilizations can build bridges for peace and friendship and inspire wisdom for common development. With rich histories and cultures, BRICS countries should be advocates of harmonious coexistence of civilizations. We need to call for respect for cultural diversity in the world, and work to ensure that different civilizations inspire each other and prosper together.

China is ready to work with fellow BRICS members to make global governance more just, equitable, efficient and well-ordered, and build a better world together.

Thank you.

