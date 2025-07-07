Chinese premier lands in Rio de Janeiro for 17th BRICS Summit

Xinhua) 09:20, July 07, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday to attend the 17th BRICS Summit upon invitation.

Brazil, the rotating chair of BRICS, will hold the summit from July 6 to 7.

Li will also pay an official visit to Egypt from July 9 to 10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly.

