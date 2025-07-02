Home>>
Chinese premier to attend 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, visit Egypt
(Xinhua) 16:02, July 02, 2025
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 17th BRICS Summit upon invitation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 5 to 8, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
At the invitation of Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Li will pay an official visit to Egypt from July 9 to 10, the spokesperson said.
