Chinese premier to attend 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, visit Egypt

Xinhua) 16:02, July 02, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 17th BRICS Summit upon invitation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 5 to 8, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

At the invitation of Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Li will pay an official visit to Egypt from July 9 to 10, the spokesperson said.

