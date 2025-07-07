Home>>
Chinese premier calls on BRICS to spearhead development cooperation
(Xinhua) 08:34, July 07, 2025
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday that BRICS countries should actively spearhead development cooperation and tap into the growth potential of emerging sectors.
Li made the remarks when addressing a plenary session of the 17th BRICS Summit, noting that China will establish a China-BRICS research center on new quality productive forces this year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier calls on BRICS to be vanguard in advancing global governance reform
- BRICS countries 'central player' in global energy transition: report
- Chinese premier to attend 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, visit Egypt
- Interview: BRICS amplifies voice of Global South countries, defends their development rights, says Bolivian president
- China ready to work with other BRICS countries for peace, stability in Middle East: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.