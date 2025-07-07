Chinese premier calls on BRICS to spearhead development cooperation

Xinhua) 08:34, July 07, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday that BRICS countries should actively spearhead development cooperation and tap into the growth potential of emerging sectors.

Li made the remarks when addressing a plenary session of the 17th BRICS Summit, noting that China will establish a China-BRICS research center on new quality productive forces this year.

