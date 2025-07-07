Home>>
China ready to promote multipolar world, economic globalization, says Premier Li
(Xinhua) 13:13, July 07, 2025
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday that China is to work in unity with developing countries to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.
Li made the remarks during his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Chinese premier arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday to attend the 17th BRICS Summit.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
