Interview: BRICS a key platform for Global South cooperation, inclusive governance -- Ethiopian scholar

Xinhua) 13:23, July 07, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS mechanism serves as a key global platform in fostering a more equitable global order and amplifying the voice of the Global South, an Ethiopian scholar has said.

In an interview with Xinhua ahead of the 17th BRICS Summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday and Monday, Balew Demissie, a researcher at the Ethiopian Policy Studies Institute, depicted this year's theme -- "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance" as both urgent and timely, emphasizing the bloc's key role in advancing South-South cooperation and inclusive governance.

Demissie, also an associate professor at Addis Ababa University, noted that countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania have long been marginalized in global decision-making. "Enhanced South-South cooperation is crucial for addressing shared challenges such as poverty, climate change, health disparities and digital inequality."

Noting that the Global South collectively champions "inclusive, just and environmentally sustainable" governance by prioritizing long-term and people-centered growth, the expert highlighted the need for stronger cooperation to "shape a fairer and more balanced global order grounded in multilateralism."

The BRICS mechanism drives cooperation in innovation, green technology and digital trade, fostering economic resilience, he said, adding that the bloc amplifies the Global South's voice in trade reforms and multilateral negotiations that challenge any form of unfair trade practices.

"Ultimately, it charts a strategic and inclusive path for Global South development in a multipolar world," said the scholar.

The scholar noted that the summit comes amid rising global trade tensions, underscoring the bloc's key role in promoting fairer economic practices. BRICS offers a unified platform that supports multilateral trade, promotes intra-bloc commerce and advances the use of local currencies, reducing reliance on limited markets, he added.

BRICS provides flexible financing for infrastructure and development through the New Development Bank, helping member states withstand external financial pressures, said Demissie.

As a growing number of countries show interest in joining the bloc, the expert stressed that such appeal stems from the group's fast-growing influence as "a credible alternative, promoting a more democratic and multipolar global order."

"BRICS appeals to many countries, especially in the Global South. The bloc upholds inclusive diplomacy and collaboration beyond its core membership. BRICS stands as a symbol of unity, equality and shared progress, empowering nations seeking a stronger voice in global governance," he said.

Take Ethiopia. The East African country officially joined the bloc in January last year. Ethiopia's membership in the BRICS family brings mutual benefits, the expert said. The entry offers his country access to diversified financing, technology partnerships and greater diplomatic clout, while Ethiopia contributes strategic value through its population size and status as host of the African Union, helping advance BRICS cooperation across the continent, he explained.

Demissie hailed China's constructive role in the BRICS mechanism, saying that China, as the world's second-largest economy along with its commitment to principles of openness, mutual respect and inclusive cooperation, plays a key role in addressing shared challenges through global cooperation, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and BRICS.

"China acts as an economic engine for BRICS, driving trade, investment and infrastructure development," said the scholar, adding that the country actively champions the interests of the Global South by advocating for reform in global governance institutions to ensure greater representation for developing countries.

"China promotes multilateralism and South-South solidarity, positioning itself not as a dominant power but as a committed partner in building a fairer, more balanced global order," said Demissie.

