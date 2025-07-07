Chinese, Ghanaian FMs exchange congratulations on 65th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 09:09, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday exchanged congratulations with his Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that Ghana is one of the first Sub-Saharan African countries to establish diplomatic ties with China.

Over the past 65 years, China-Ghana relations have developed in a sound and stable manner, he said, adding that the two sides have continuously deepened their political mutual trust, yielded fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields, and maintained close coordination in international affairs.

Wang expressed his readiness to work with Ablakwa to take the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations as an opportunity to push for greater development of the China-Ghana strategic partnership.

For his part, Ablakwa expressed his gratitude to China for its long-term valuable support and assistance to Ghana's socio-economic development. The Ghanaian side looks forward to working with China to push for the continuous development of the Ghana-China strategic partnership, he noted.

