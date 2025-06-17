China donates medical equipment, supplies to Ghanaian hospital

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa (C-R) hands over a medical device to Ghana's Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (C-L) during a donation ceremony at Lekma Hospital in Accra, Ghana, on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government, through its 14th medical team to Ghana and in collaboration with the local Chinese business community, on Monday donated a range of medical equipment and supplies to Lekma Hospital in Accra, Ghana's capital, to enhance healthcare services.

The donation, including ultrasound devices, transducers, surgical instruments, and other medical tools, is expected to boost the hospital's diagnostic and treatment capacity.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa described the gesture as another concrete support and action of love from the Chinese government and people to Ghana.

"Healthcare cooperation is one of the key areas in China-Ghana relations. China is pleased to see that, through joint efforts, both sides have achieved fruitful results in epidemic prevention and control, vaccine rollout, and public health capacity building," Tong said at the donation ceremony.

Ghana's Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh welcomed the donation as another shining example of the Ghana-China collaboration and "an enduring testament to the strength of our partnership."

Akandoh lauded the Chinese government for sending 14 medical teams to Ghana since 2009.

As Ghana seeks to achieve universal health coverage by 2030, the minister said cooperation with China remains vital. "When we talk about herbal medicine, innovation, infrastructure, and financing facilities, it is China that comes to mind," he said.

Yang Yongguang, head of the 14th Chinese medical team to Ghana, said, "We stand ready to deepen the China-Ghana health cooperation through technology and resources, working hand-in-hand to forge a broad path towards health for all and shared prosperity."

Yang Yongguang (L), head of the 14th Chinese medical team to Ghana, introduces medical supplies to a representative of Lekma Hospital in Accra, Ghana, on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

