Vicky on the move | Luoyang shovel: a dialogue with history
(People's Daily App) 16:57, July 03, 2025
Maybe you have heard about the Luoyang shovel from many Chinese films and dramas. Is it a tool for tomb robbing or archaeology? In fact, it is a unique artifact of Chinese archaeological exploration. It can detect the conditions of underground cultural relics while also preventing damage to ancient tombs, making it a vital contributor to the protection of cultural heritage. Let's examine how the Luoyang shovel is forged and explore its connection to history.
