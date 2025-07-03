China's Xinjiang to host international dance festival

Xinhua) 10:27, July 03, 2025

URUMQI, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The 7th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival will open on July 20 in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and run until Aug. 5, the organizers told a press conference held in Urumqi on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Council Information Office, and the regional government of Xinjiang, the event will feature 52 performances by 24 art groups from home and abroad. Besides the main venue of Urumqi, there are six branch venues across Xinjiang, including Ili, Hotan, Aksu, Karamay, Hami and Alaer.

Renowned art groups from eight countries, including Kazakhstan, Cambodia, the United States and Italy, will participate, showcasing genres such as dance dramas, ethnic operas, musicals, ballet, and modern dance, among others, according to Yu Jie, deputy director of the regional culture and tourism department.

Launched in 2008, it is the first major international arts festival in China centered around dance. During the previous six sessions, it had attracted a total of 138 art groups from more than 70 countries and regions, which staged over 200 performances, providing a key platform for cultural exchange under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Special offers and discounts covering dining, accommodation, transportation, tourism, shopping and entertainment will be offered during the event. Artists will also perform mini-shows at tourist sites and landmarks, Yu added.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)